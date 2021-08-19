325 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

VB opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

