$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $16.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded up $8.32 on Friday, hitting $327.40. 2,329,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

