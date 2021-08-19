$297.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report $297.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.90 million and the highest is $301.80 million. SPX reported sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,058,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2,690.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 137,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. SPX has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.