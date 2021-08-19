$296.51 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $296.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.90 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. 528,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,802. Webster Financial has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

