2,900 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.75.

OTLY opened at 15.16 on Thursday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is 21.43.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.