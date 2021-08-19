$29.15 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.57 million to $34.92 million. HEXO posted sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $100.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $178.46 million, with estimates ranging from $136.22 million to $224.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 4,571,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

