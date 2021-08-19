215,821 Shares in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 215,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 28,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,719. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

