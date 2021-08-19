20,765 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

ABT stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $123.93. 3,578,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

