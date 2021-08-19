20,020 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $214.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.