1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt Buys 6,927 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIBS opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

