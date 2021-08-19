1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt Buys 6,927 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DIBS opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
