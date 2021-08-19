1,603 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

