$155.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce $155.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.90 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $497.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $581.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $849.93 million, with estimates ranging from $770.77 million to $979.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

Several analysts have commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,242. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

