$144.31 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post $144.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.37 million. GreenSky reported sales of $142.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $536.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.07 million to $537.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $618.13 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $640.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

GSKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

