$12.87 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report sales of $12.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $25.37 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $57.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $268.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

