$115.61 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $115.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $105.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $538.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $554.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $542.98 million to $581.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

