10,000 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. 51.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

