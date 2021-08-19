$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $311,506,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

