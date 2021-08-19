$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.50. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

EGP opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

