$0.67 EPS Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

