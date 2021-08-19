$0.57 EPS Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%.

OSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,517. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.59. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $639,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,858,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.