$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,742. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.