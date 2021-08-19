$0.48 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,223,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,097,000 after purchasing an additional 246,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 110,274.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

