$0.41 EPS Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Vicor posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.07. 962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,804. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57.

In other news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,069 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vicor by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,595,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.