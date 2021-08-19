-$0.37 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.60). Delek US reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 248.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 14,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

