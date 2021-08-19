$0.34 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

TTMI stock remained flat at $$14.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,439 shares of company stock worth $654,811. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.