$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $796.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

