$0.28 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,740. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,653,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

