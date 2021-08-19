-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDSB. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,955. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $288.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.58.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

