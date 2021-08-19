-$0.21 EPS Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.