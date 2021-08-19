-$0.21 EPS Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarLotz.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOTZ. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $587,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 87,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,322. The company has a market capitalization of $419.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

