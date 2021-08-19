-$0.20 EPS Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDMN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Kadmon stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,481,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kadmon by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 21.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.