$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.24. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 153,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 6.56.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 529,346 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $486,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.