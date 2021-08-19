-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cerecor reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerecor.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CERC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 207,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.44. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $477,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 1,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465,715 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cerecor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerecor by 16,399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 195,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cerecor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerecor (CERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.