$0.13 EPS Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. reduced their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

BZUN opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Baozun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

