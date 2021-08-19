-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). IMV reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%.

IMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 486,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,922. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

