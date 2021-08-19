-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

CGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Compugen by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 396,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 568,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $409.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.31. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

