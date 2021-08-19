$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.06. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.15. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.