-$0.08 EPS Expected for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graham will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graham.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Graham by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Graham by 64.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 84.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 58.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Graham by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHM opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a PE ratio of 109.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graham (GHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.