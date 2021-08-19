$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Surgery Partners reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 3.17.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 38.2% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 260,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 105,562.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.