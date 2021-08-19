$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,852 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lantheus by 101.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

