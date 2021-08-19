$0.05 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

