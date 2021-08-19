-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). ORBCOMM reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

ORBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $910.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

