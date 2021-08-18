Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $21,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $296.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

