Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,505 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of ARE opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

