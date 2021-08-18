Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

