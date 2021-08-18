Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 82.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,735 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO opened at $344.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,961 shares of company stock valued at $63,659,714. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.