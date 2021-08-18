Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Allstate by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after buying an additional 127,750 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.