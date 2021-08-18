Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roku were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,958,000 after purchasing an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $357.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.98. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,076 shares of company stock valued at $150,111,065. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

