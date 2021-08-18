ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $164.47 million and $19.33 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00131134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00150227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,614.54 or 0.99902656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00894075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.22 or 0.06717679 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.