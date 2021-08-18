ZINC (ZINC) Market Capitalization Tops $56,272.51

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $56,272.51 and $292.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00057748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00852118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00103788 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

